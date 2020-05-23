Will M. Miller



76, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Will was born on June 15, 1943 in Louisville, Ohio, the son of the late Marion D. and Mary Jane (Davis) Miller. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1961 and from Kent State University with his Master of Education in 1977. He retired from teaching after 26 years from Perry High School. Will was active, social, generous, and a gifted storyteller, which he used to his advantage to talk himself into the employee tent at the Hilton Head Island Heritage Classic golf tournament. His faith was of great importance to him, which he lived out by being an active member of the congregation at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church for over 46 years. He loved to travel, play golf and tennis and experience life. He loved playing with his grandchildren, whether it was chess or Candyland, and never missed a game or a recital. Will was a wonderful husband and father, and an incredible grandpa and papa. He lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.



Will is survived by his wife of 46 years, Muffy (Hoge) Miller; his daughters, Megan (Michael) Drumm and Stephanie (Michael) Hann; his extremely smart and good-looking grandchildren, Stephen, Malin, Jacob and Evelyn; and his older brother, David E. Miller (Jian Cai).



Private services will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's name to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church (226 Third Street, SE, Massillon, OH 44646) or the Massillon Museum (121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646), where Will spent many Saturday mornings with his daughters.



