Willa Adams
Willa Dean Adams

Willa Dean Adams

Willa Dean Adams Obituary
Willa Dean Adams

went home to be with the Lord on the 14th of April 2020, at the age of 87. Born to the late Loy Everette and Blanche Panter in Georgia, Willa Dean moved to Ohio as an adult. She retired from Volvo Inc. in the mid 90's. She attended the Community Free Will Baptist Church in Canal Fulton. Willa Dean was loved by everyone.

Surviving are her son, Jeff Adams, and daughter, Darlene Haddox, seven grandchildren, and a number of great grandchildren, brothers, David, Hubert, and Edward Panter, and sisters, Bonnie, Gail, and June, and several nieces and nephews.

A private viewing for family was held on April 17th with a service held at a later date at her church in Ohio. Willa will then be taken home and laid to rest in the family cemetery in Georgia.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
