Willa M. DouglasWilla Douglas, 91, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born October 31, 1928 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Earl and Mary Williams. Willa enjoyed a full life, blessed with two wonderful marriages. She loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren. After raising her family, she worked as an executive admin at Great Northern Savings and Loan in Barberton, Ohio. Upon retiring, she was able to travel the world. But her true love was volunteer work. Willa volunteered for decades at Barberton Citizens Hospital. During Willa's 68-year membership at First Congregational Church of Akron, she taught Sunday School, served on countless boards and committees, and worked tirelessly in the kitchen serving meals. She worked with Meals on Wheels delivering food. She helped establish the first library in her children's new elementary school. Not to mention all the school functions, scout leader activities, and on and on. She truly was a selfless individual. For the last several years, Willa had been a resident at The Canton Regency. She was very active in all aspects of life at The Regency and her family is grateful for all the love and care provided by the Regency associates.Willa was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, James Kelly; second husband of 25 years, Carl Douglas; son, Phillip Kelly; daughters, Amy Schwemer and Cynthia Kelly. She is survived by son, Kevin (Hope) Kelly; stepsons, Tim (Marilyn) and Mark (Pamela) Douglas; grandchildren: Erin (Andrew) Truesdell, Ryan Kelly, Megan (Aaron) Brill, Steven (Megan Appley) Schwemer, Zack Schwemer, Todd (Molly) Douglas, Paul (Nikki) Douglas, Kyle (Kallie) Douglas; great grandchildren: Gage Schwemer, Harrison, Harper and Penelope Douglas and Lucille Douglas; brother, Jeff (Barb) Williams and sister, Judy Chant.Due to the current pandemic a private family interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Kelly and Douglas families in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at:SCHERMESSER(330) 899-9107