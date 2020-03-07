|
|
Willard Hill
age 74 of Malvern, passed away at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Willard was born in Sylvester, W.Va., on Jan. 14, 1946 to the late Red and Mary (Purdue) Hill. He served in the Army. He retired from Republic Steel.
Willard is survived by his wife, Patsy Hill of Malvern; his two daughters, Sally (Chris) Gnes of East Canton and Celina (Mark) Cheff of Hadley Pa; and grandchildren, Jessica, Riley, Matthew, and Karlieght along with multiple other grandchildren.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020