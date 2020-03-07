Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114

Willard Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Hill Obituary
Willard Hill

age 74 of Malvern, passed away at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Willard was born in Sylvester, W.Va., on Jan. 14, 1946 to the late Red and Mary (Purdue) Hill. He served in the Army. He retired from Republic Steel.

Willard is survived by his wife, Patsy Hill of Malvern; his two daughters, Sally (Chris) Gnes of East Canton and Celina (Mark) Cheff of Hadley Pa; and grandchildren, Jessica, Riley, Matthew, and Karlieght along with multiple other grandchildren.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -