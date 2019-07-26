The Repository Obituaries
William A. Bader


1947 - 2019
William A. Bader

72, passed away on July 23, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on April 8, 1947. William was a veteran of The United States Army and a retiree of the Massillon City Schools.

A private graveside service will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation, , Aultman Compassionate Care Center or any dementia research foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to wwww.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
