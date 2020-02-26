Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
La Pizzaria
3656 Dressler Rd.
Canton, OH
View Map
William A. (Bill) Clark passed away Feb. 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Margaret and Albert Clark. He was a graduate of Cleveland West High School where he excelled in Track and Cross Country and won the Ohio High School state championship in the 1 Mile Run. He was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and honorably served in the United States Army. Bill had a long career in the steel industry as an Executive with Republic Steel and Mercury Stainless. He served on the Stark County MRDD Board and the Board of Trustees of Walsh University.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; daughters, Nadine and Lorraine; and son, Eric. He is survived by his son, Neal (Kelly); daughter, Dana (Jon-Clay), and daughter-in-law, Becky. Bill is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Corey, Ashley, Kaitlin, Matthew, Amber, Brittany, Alex, Austin, and great-granddaughter, Danya. He is survived by his brothers, Robert, Alan, and Don as well as sisters, Marilyn and Michelle. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.

In honoring Bill's request, there will be a private family burial. Please join the family, Sunday, March 1 from 1-5 p.m. at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Rd., Canton, OH 44718 to honor Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN). Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.

Schoedinger Funeral Home, 614-848-6699
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
