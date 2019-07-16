The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Meismer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Meismer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Meismer Obituary
William A. Meismer

Age 81, died Sunday July 14 after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on September 24, 1937, in Massillon to Leona Rosa (Kraft) and Arthur Fredrick Meismer. He worked as a computer analyst for Republic Steel and the National Cash Register Company (NCR) before being named the first manager of the City of Canton computer center. He was the operations manager for the first computer at the Stark County Government Data Center and retired as its Director. He also served as a Republican Party Precinct Committee member and was a 50-year Mason.

Strong, smart and steadfast, he will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jane (Thomas) Meismer; daughters, Rebekah Ann (Rick) Casper of Massillon, Beth Lynne (Pete) Smith of Akron, Amy Jane Catherine (Scott) Williams of Rocky River; and son, William Arthur II (Cindy) of Canal Fulton. Also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) McCauley; Scott (Megan) Hathaway; Dan Meismer; Jessica (Mike) Merritt; Caitlin (Don) Kotnik; David (Timeka) Androw; Thomas (Adrienne) Meismer; Andrew Sampsel; Bill (Erin) Meismer; Rob Meismer; Mitchell Williams and Catherine Williams. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Kayla, Erica, Nick, Elizabeth, Nathan, Colton and Caden McCauley; Melanie, Michael, Mary Jane and Mason Merritt; Ben and Avery Hathaway; Maelee and Weston Androw; Zander, Dax and Willow Meismer; Josephine and Caroline Kotnik; as well as great great-grandchildren, Briella and Bryson. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Jim Thomas (Peggy); sister-in-law, Edie Miller; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; other mother, Evelyn; brother, Robert John; sister, Lois Jean Brown; and infant sister, Linda Sue.

Calling hours 6-8 p.m. Wednesday July 17, and an hour prior to services at 11 on Thursday July 18 at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to a Massillon , such as Spring Hill Historic Home; Massillon Museum or Massillon Women's Club. Messages of condolence and support may be made to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now