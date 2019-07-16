William A. Meismer



Age 81, died Sunday July 14 after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on September 24, 1937, in Massillon to Leona Rosa (Kraft) and Arthur Fredrick Meismer. He worked as a computer analyst for Republic Steel and the National Cash Register Company (NCR) before being named the first manager of the City of Canton computer center. He was the operations manager for the first computer at the Stark County Government Data Center and retired as its Director. He also served as a Republican Party Precinct Committee member and was a 50-year Mason.



Strong, smart and steadfast, he will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jane (Thomas) Meismer; daughters, Rebekah Ann (Rick) Casper of Massillon, Beth Lynne (Pete) Smith of Akron, Amy Jane Catherine (Scott) Williams of Rocky River; and son, William Arthur II (Cindy) of Canal Fulton. Also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) McCauley; Scott (Megan) Hathaway; Dan Meismer; Jessica (Mike) Merritt; Caitlin (Don) Kotnik; David (Timeka) Androw; Thomas (Adrienne) Meismer; Andrew Sampsel; Bill (Erin) Meismer; Rob Meismer; Mitchell Williams and Catherine Williams. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Kayla, Erica, Nick, Elizabeth, Nathan, Colton and Caden McCauley; Melanie, Michael, Mary Jane and Mason Merritt; Ben and Avery Hathaway; Maelee and Weston Androw; Zander, Dax and Willow Meismer; Josephine and Caroline Kotnik; as well as great great-grandchildren, Briella and Bryson. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Jim Thomas (Peggy); sister-in-law, Edie Miller; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; other mother, Evelyn; brother, Robert John; sister, Lois Jean Brown; and infant sister, Linda Sue.



Calling hours 6-8 p.m. Wednesday July 17, and an hour prior to services at 11 on Thursday July 18 at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to a Massillon , such as Spring Hill Historic Home; Massillon Museum or Massillon Women's Club. Messages of condolence and support may be made to www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 16, 2019