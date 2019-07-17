Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
William A. Meismer


1937 - 2019
William A. Meismer Obituary
William A.

Meismer

Calling hours 6-8 p.m. Wednesday July 17, and an hour prior to services at 11 on Thursday July 18 at Paquelet & Arnold Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to a Massillon , such as Spring Hill Historic Home; Massillon Museum or Massillon Women's Club. Messages of condolence and support may be made to

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019
