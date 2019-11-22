Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM REDD
WILLIAM A. REDD

WILLIAM A. REDD Obituary
William A. Redd

85, of Columbiana, formerly of Leetonia and Canton, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army and had been employed as an engineer for the Timken Company, Canton for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Moonyeen Fairbanks Redd, his second wife, Carol J. Bell Ayers Redd, a brother, Thomas Redd, and a step daughter.

He is survived by a sister, Donna Burger of Florida and seven step children.

Private services and burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Arrangements are by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Sign the register and send condolences at: www.familycare

services.com

Woods-Rettig Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
