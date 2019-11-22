|
William A. Redd
85, of Columbiana, formerly of Leetonia and Canton, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army and had been employed as an engineer for the Timken Company, Canton for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Moonyeen Fairbanks Redd, his second wife, Carol J. Bell Ayers Redd, a brother, Thomas Redd, and a step daughter.
He is survived by a sister, Donna Burger of Florida and seven step children.
