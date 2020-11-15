William A. Snyder
76, took the hand of Jesus on Nov. 9, 2020. Bill was born in North Canton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Dorothy Snyder. He carried on his parent's legacy of love in making life special for everyone around them. Bill was the proud owner of Snyder Home Improvement for 42 years, making more friends than customers. He considered Faith Family Church his home, attending alongside his family for 30 years. His life's passion was family and friends, calling each day to check on them. He loved car racing, water skiing, a good home-cooked meal, and keeping himself busy with beautiful projects. He was known for his honesty, integrity, quick wit and being a gentle giant. His legacy of benevolence was to lend a helping hand to ANYONE in need.
Survived by the love of his life, Sharon A. Snyder; his children, Stephanie (Ian) Shipley, Melanie Moore, Jena, (Ron) Liggett, Jason (Angel) Snyder, Jennifer Weaver, and Courtney (Chris) Jacobs; 15 grandchildren; siblings, Darryl (Joy) Snyder, and sister, Barbara Elsass, whom he holds dear to his heart.
One of the few good men who graced this earth, we all aspire to walk in such shoes. We love you, Dad, and we'll see you real soon. A private "Celebration of Life Service" to be announced. To share a memory, please visit www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330.875.5770