William August Schulz
72, of Newington and formerly of Canton, Ohio and Newburgh, N.Y. passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in West Hartford after a long illness. Born on June 19, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, Bill was the son of the late Carl August and Helen Marie (nee Keffler) Schulz. In 1970, Bill became a devoted husband to Cynthia (nee Smith), with whom he enjoyed fifty years of marriage. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Bill served from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam with the 536th Engineer Detachment - Port Construction, where his unit received the Meritorious Unit Citation. Upon returning from the war and being honorably discharged as a Specialist 5, Bill enrolled at Kent State University, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering in 1971. He began his career at Keffler Construction, a family firm, before moving on to work for Beaver Construction, both in Ohio. In 1982, Bill moved to New York to work with TREVIICOS. He remained in New York where he continued his career in highway and heavy construction with various firms until he retired. Bill was a lifelong golfer and longtime member of The Powelton Club in Newburgh, N.Y., where he won the President's Cup Tournament in 1995. Bill was very social, and enjoyed long rounds of golf with friends. When not playing golf, he enjoyed sitting by the fireplace, visiting with his grandchildren, and the company of his beloved beagles, Buster and Sadie. A faithful and active member of the Catholic Church, Bill achieved 4th Degree Knighthood in the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife Cynthia, Bill is survived by his children, Eleanor Friedman and her husband, Nicholas, and their children Charles August, Arthur and Conrad; Marta Goldman and her daughter, Lilliana; and Joseph Schulz. He is also survived by his sisters, Catherine Schulz and Susan Landis, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Fedders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial with Military Honors was held privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Those who wish may make memorial donations to America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 (vetdogs.org) or The First Tee of Connecticut at www.firstteeconnecticut.org. Bill's family would like to thank the team at Hughes Healthcare and Rehabilitation in West Hartford for the exceptional care they gave to Bill. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. in Newington, has care of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020