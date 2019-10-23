Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Union Avenue United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Bowman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Bowman Obituary
William B. Bowman

age 89, of Alliance, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend, trustworthy public servant, tireless entertainer and versatile musician. He was born on February 25, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, to Blaine E. and Jessie (Allott) Bowman. A graduate of Alliance High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Mount Union College in 1956. Bill was then general manager of Bowman Hardware of Alliance and a broadcaster for WFAH radio. Bill served as a cryptographer in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1951-1953. He was honored as distinguished alumnus of Alliance High School in 2010 and of Mount Union College in 1976. He served on Alliance City Council from 1965-1967, was deputy Stark County Auditor from 1967-1974 and Stark County Auditor from 1974 to

1991 and was named Alliance Citizen of the Year in 1977. He was a founding member of the Mount Union Alliance Chorale and trustee of Canton Symphony Orchestra. He has given more than 3500 free musical programs to various groups.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Bowman; children, Paul (Lorie) Bowman, Bruce (Susan) Bowman, Bonnie Bowman and Julie (Bruce) Geiser; two stepchildren, Lisa Withrow and Jon (Clare) Withrow; ten grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Union Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the online obituary at www.ctcfuneral.com for a list of charities. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now