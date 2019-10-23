|
William B. Bowman
age 89, of Alliance, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend, trustworthy public servant, tireless entertainer and versatile musician. He was born on February 25, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, to Blaine E. and Jessie (Allott) Bowman. A graduate of Alliance High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Mount Union College in 1956. Bill was then general manager of Bowman Hardware of Alliance and a broadcaster for WFAH radio. Bill served as a cryptographer in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1951-1953. He was honored as distinguished alumnus of Alliance High School in 2010 and of Mount Union College in 1976. He served on Alliance City Council from 1965-1967, was deputy Stark County Auditor from 1967-1974 and Stark County Auditor from 1974 to
1991 and was named Alliance Citizen of the Year in 1977. He was a founding member of the Mount Union Alliance Chorale and trustee of Canton Symphony Orchestra. He has given more than 3500 free musical programs to various groups.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Bowman; children, Paul (Lorie) Bowman, Bruce (Susan) Bowman, Bonnie Bowman and Julie (Bruce) Geiser; two stepchildren, Lisa Withrow and Jon (Clare) Withrow; ten grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Union Avenue United Methodist Church with Rev. Coralee Cox officiating. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the online obituary at www.ctcfuneral.com for a list of charities. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019