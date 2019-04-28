|
William B. "Junior" King Jr.
61, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1958 in Canton, Ohio. William attended Timken High School. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Price is Right, doing puzzles and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his son, William King III. William is survived by his children, Denise (King) Seabolt (Allen Saeger) and Michael King; six grandchildren; parents, William Sr. and Nancy King; sister, Debbie (Brian) Clapper; brothers, Leonard (Cassandra) King and Roy E. (Loree) King.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with dear friend George Fortune, speaking. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019