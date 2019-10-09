Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
Memorial service
Following Services
Faith United Methodist Church
REV. WILLIAM BILL BULLOCK


1929 - 2019
REV. WILLIAM BILL BULLOCK Obituary
Rev. William "Bill" Bullock

Informal calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, followed by a memorial service. Light snacks and dessert will be served after the service in the gathering area.

In lieu of flowers, send a memorial to Faith Kitchen food pantry, care of Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th St. N.W., North Canton, Ohio, 44720. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
