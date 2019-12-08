|
William "Bill" Fricke
84, longtime resident of Canal Fulton passed away on December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel "Eff"; and son-in-law, Jesse Roeck. A Sheet Metal worker by trade, Bill was happiest in the outdoors on a mower as a Groundskeeper at local golf courses.
Bill is survived by his three children: Sharon Roeck, David (Bernadine) Fricke, and Keri Fricke; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Bill and Eff gifted their children with a happy childhood. Sharon, Dave, and Keri have many wonderful memories of time together as a family. Bill had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Amanda. Thanks are expressed to the staff and residents of Danbury Senior Living in Massillon where Bill resided since September 2018 and found friendship, family, and community. He played a mean game of Bingo.
The family will hold a private gathering to honor their father/grandfather.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019