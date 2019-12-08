Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FRICKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM BILL FRICKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM BILL FRICKE Obituary
William "Bill" Fricke

84, longtime resident of Canal Fulton passed away on December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel "Eff"; and son-in-law, Jesse Roeck. A Sheet Metal worker by trade, Bill was happiest in the outdoors on a mower as a Groundskeeper at local golf courses.

Bill is survived by his three children: Sharon Roeck, David (Bernadine) Fricke, and Keri Fricke; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Bill and Eff gifted their children with a happy childhood. Sharon, Dave, and Keri have many wonderful memories of time together as a family. Bill had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Amanda. Thanks are expressed to the staff and residents of Danbury Senior Living in Massillon where Bill resided since September 2018 and found friendship, family, and community. He played a mean game of Bingo.

The family will hold a private gathering to honor their father/grandfather.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -