William "Bill" Frye
age 52, of North Canton passed away December 29, 2019 following a brief illness. Bill will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had a love for life, large sense of humor, loved classic rock, and was an avid sports fan. Bill enjoyed bowling, basketball, swimming and baseball. He was an active participant in all those sports and earned numerous awards and medals while doing so. His highest honor was being awarded the Most Outstanding Athlete in the Stark County Special Olympics. Bill was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary.
He is survived by his father, best friend, and companion in life, Claude "Bill" Frye; numerous caregivers, coaches, and close friends; special caregiver John Dorto, who personally ensured Bill was able to travel to all of his events across the state of Ohio.
There will be no services, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to the Stark County DD Special Olympics.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020