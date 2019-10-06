|
|
Rev. William "Bill" Bullock
of Sebring, OH, passed away on October 1, 2019 at 90 years of age. Bill was born to Alfred William and Lela May Bullock of Niles, OH on August 19, 1929 in Niles, OH. During his 40 years as a minister, Bill served as pastor at a number of churches throughout northeast Ohio and directed Methodist youth camps Wanake, Aldersgate and Asbury.
He is survived by brothers, Richard and Robert Bullock; and preceded in death by sister, Margret Crow. He is survived by four children: Gwen (Michael) Braverman, William (Lyn) Bullock, Leslie (Dennis) Honberger and Wes (Paige) Bullock and preceded in death by daughter, Lucinda (Richard) Kruis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Bill's hobbies included woodworking, gardening and fattening people up on ice cream. He was passionate about purchasing tools in the pursuit of his own woodworking projects but also in the pursuit of helping others to complete their own projects. He volunteered at the local food pantry and loved to be welcoming to people in all settings.
Informal calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, followed by a memorial service. Light snacks and dessert will be served after the service in the gathering area. In lieu of flowers, send a memorial to Faith Kitchen food pantry, care of Faith United Methodist Church 300 9th St. N.W., North Canton, Ohio, 44720. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019