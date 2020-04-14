|
|
William C. Catlin
age 72 of Massillon passed away March 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1947 to the late John and Callie (Arrington) Catlin.
He retired from the
Chrysler Corp.
He is survived by four children, Earsey (Craig) Washington, Katrina Rogers, Fernandez Tuit and William Catlin. There are two sisters and a brother, Mary (Scott) Christian, Eulac (Ruby) Smith and Joanne (Louis) Patterson. There are numerous grandchildren and other relatives.
Private services have taken place for the family.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020