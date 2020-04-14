The Repository Obituaries
1947 - 2020
William C. Catlin

age 72 of Massillon passed away March 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1947 to the late John and Callie (Arrington) Catlin.

He retired from the

Chrysler Corp.

He is survived by four children, Earsey (Craig) Washington, Katrina Rogers, Fernandez Tuit and William Catlin. There are two sisters and a brother, Mary (Scott) Christian, Eulac (Ruby) Smith and Joanne (Louis) Patterson. There are numerous grandchildren and other relatives.

Private services have taken place for the family.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020
