William C. (Bill) Cobbett
William (Bill) C. Cobbett

81, of Massillon, Ohio passed away at his home on April 28, 2020. Bill was born in Homestead, Pa., on Aug. 18, 1938. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1956. He then moved to Ohio where he attended Muskingum College. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor's Degree in business administration. He spent most of his career at Republic Steel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Cobbett. He is survived by his brother, Bobby Cobbett (Patty) of Lake Lure, N.C.; nieces, Rachel (Matt) James of Ruffin, N.C., Jacque (Jason) Croston of Uniontown, Ohio, and Jessica (Greg) Nelson of Matthews, N.C.; 2 great-nephews and 5 great-nieces.

Private burial has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To offer your sympathy during this time donations can be made to The Canton Symphony in honor of Bill and his love for music. Canton Symphony 2331 17th Street NW Canton, Oh 44718 www.cantonsymphony.org

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
