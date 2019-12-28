|
William C. Heiser
"Together Again"
age 76 of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in North Canton on November 14, 1943 to the late Ora and Esther Heiser. William served in the U.S. Army, and went on to retire from Lowe's Home Improvement in 2016. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, the Sons of Herman, and the Eagles Club. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, three brothers, and one sister. William is survived by his daughter Jodi (Todd) Van Gorder of Canal Fulton; five grandchildren Adam (Betsy) Robb, Zachary (Nicole) Robb, Zachary (Cindle) Van Gorder, Rebekah Van Gorder, and Nathan Van Gorder; and one great-grandson Jonah Van Gorder. Also survived by six brothers; five sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations, in William's name, may be made to the .
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019