William (Bill) C. Jaeck
In lieu of flowers, deductible contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 3800 Fettler Dr., Ste. 104, Dumfries, VA 22025. This foundation is the founder of the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street, NW, Brewster, OH 44613, with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. prior to services.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020