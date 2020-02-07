Home

Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
William C. (Bill) Jaeck


1930 - 2020
William C. (Bill) Jaeck Obituary
William (Bill) C. Jaeck

In lieu of flowers, deductible contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 3800 Fettler Dr., Ste. 104, Dumfries, VA 22025. This foundation is the founder of the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street, NW, Brewster, OH 44613, with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. prior to services.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020
