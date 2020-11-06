1/1
WILLIAM C. LIZER
1927 - 2020
William C. Lizer

age 93, of North Canton, passed away to heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born on October 24, 1927, he was the son of the late Jolaine Lizer, was a lifelong resident of the Stark County area and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. He retired from T.R.W. as a project engineer, was a member of North Industry Lutheran Church, the William McKinley Lodge #431, the Scottish Rite Valley of Canton where he earned his 32nd Degree and enjoyed playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Edna "Pearl" (Wonycott) Lizer of the home; daughter, Diana (David) Murphy of Canton; son-in-law, Glen Whipple of Canton; grandchildren: Deborah (Kevin) Luggelle, David Whipple, Sharon (Lenny) Whipple, Susan Whipple, Alaina (Jason) Murphy Valentine, George (Laura) Murphy; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Nate, Corah, Marley and Azalea. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Lizer Whipple.

A private funeral service for the family will be held in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Schmidt officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home. There will be a Masonic Service Monday at 12 noon in the funeral home. He was a truly wonderful man, loved by all and will be very missed. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
12:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
