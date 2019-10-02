|
William C. Martell 10/4/1983-9/24/2019
William C. Martell (Bill), 35, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Amanda Cox Martell of the home; his mother, Marla Hillenbrand Martell of Green, OH; his father, Michael Martell of Shaker Heights, OH; his father-in-law, Michael Cox of Detroit, MI; grandmothers, Jeanne Martell of North Canton, OH, and Meri Hillenbrand of Green, OH; aunts and uncles, Kim and David Skaggs of North Canton, OH and Missy and Dennis Simon of Louisville, OH and his dear dogs, Puppy and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Martell and John Hillenbrand; and his uncle, John Michael Hillenbrand. Bill graduated from North Canton Hoover High School in 2002. Bill also graduated from Denison University in 2006 with a BS in Biology and from John Carroll University in 2008 with an MBA. Bill was an outstanding businessman. He helped out at the family business, Tower Terrace Retirement Village; worked with his father as a consultant at Croley, Martell and Associates, Ltd. and at 31 years old became the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a large area company with $200+ million in sales. For those that knew him, Bill was a fantastic young man, a very kind and loving person and had an incredible sense of humor. He will always be in our hearts. Billy, we love you to the moon and back.
Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m. of the same day.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019