William "Bill" C. Miller 1938-2019
80, of Canton passed away on May 31, 2019. William was born in Canton, Ohio on November 4, 1938 to the late Ralph and Lucile Miller. Bill served in the US Marine Corps and was the owner/operator of WC Miller Refuse for 22 years. He was an avid bowler and camper.
Preceded in death by his wife, Moncell "Marty" Miller; sisters, Alice Rouse and Mary Houze and stepson, Glenn Locklear. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Stoffer, Sarah McGee and Betty (Josef) Fortune; stepson, Ardell (Tamara) Oxendine; special brother, Lester Neiswanger; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The family invites you to visit
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019