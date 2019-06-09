Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL
Canton, OH
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Miller


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. "Bill" Miller Obituary
William "Bill" C. Miller 1938-2019

80, of Canton passed away on May 31, 2019. William was born in Canton, Ohio on November 4, 1938 to the late Ralph and Lucile Miller. Bill served in the US Marine Corps and was the owner/operator of WC Miller Refuse for 22 years. He was an avid bowler and camper.

Preceded in death by his wife, Moncell "Marty" Miller; sisters, Alice Rouse and Mary Houze and stepson, Glenn Locklear. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Stoffer, Sarah McGee and Betty (Josef) Fortune; stepson, Ardell (Tamara) Oxendine; special brother, Lester Neiswanger; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now