William C. (Bill) Robinson
On the morning of November 4, 2019, William C. (Bill) Robinson, age 69, went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda J. Miller (Charles Miller) of Dalton, Ohio; and a brother, John Robinson (Deb Robinson) of Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Alice M. (Ballard) Robinson. Born in Massillon, Ohio, Bill was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School and Malone College. He found great joy in caring for those around him, especially at work at the Whipple Dale Center of the Stark County Board MRDD as a specialist. His greatest passions were writing, photography, antiquing, and his family.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, 14795 Wooster St., North Lawrence, Ohio 44666. In Services will follow, with a lunch after. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Compassion International to help sponsor children in need.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019