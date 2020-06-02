William Colaner
born March 18, 1931 a life-long resident of Canton died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car accident. He was united with Carol Ann Cook who he married May 30, 1959, celebrating their sixty-first Wedding Anniversary together. Bill is survived by his children, Marie Russell (Steve), Bill Colaner (Elena), Cathy Hanlin (Jay), Margaret Bostic (Jim) and Carol Halmasy (Jim); son-in-law, Aren Feliciano-Damiani; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his loving sister, Katie Snuggs (Joe). Preceded in death by his wife, Carol; son, Kevin; his parents, Herman and Marguerite; sisters, Jean Nussbaumer and Marilyn Cross.
Bill retired from the Timken Company as an industrial engineer, graduate of The University of Akron, and Lehman High School. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church for nearly six decades, where he served parishioners in many ways. Bill was known and loved for his generous heart, caring nature, and great devotion to God and Family. He married his soulmate, and loved dancing with her, perhaps as much as everyone enjoyed watching them on the dance floor. Bill always said they were "One" from the day that they exchanged their vows and today they are "One" once again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) with the Rev. John Keehner as celebrant. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or the Dr. Kevin T. Colaner Scholarship Foundation: crowdfund.cpp.edu/kevin.
Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jun. 2, 2020.