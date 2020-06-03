William Colaner
William Colaner

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or the Dr. Kevin T. Colaner Scholarship Foundation: crowdfund.cpp.edu/kevin.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton)
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
