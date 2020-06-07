William D. Boswell
"Together Again"
age 92, passed away quietly at home on May 29, 2020.
Eight weeks without his Baby was long enough. Julia passed away on March 30, 2020. They were married 73 years. In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gladys; brother, Wayne, and sister Donna. He is survived by his brother, Richard Boswell; five children: William, Kathy, Steven (Kirsten), Janice (John) and Scott (Chris); as well as 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Bill joined the Navy at age 17 and was stationed in Bakersfield, CA, where he became a meteorologist. He returned to Canton in 1947 to marry Julia Cook. Bill resumed employment at Buckhill Ready Mix, often riding his Harley to work even in the dead of winter. He became a bit of a local legend driving his concrete mixer for 47 years. Bill was a delegate for the Teamsters Local 92 and participated in the International Convention held in Las Vegas. In retirement, he was on the executive board for the retirees and stayed active with the local union. Bozzy was a prodigious reader his interests were limitless. They included but were not limited to meteorology, mathematics, scuba diving, electronics, television repair, aviation and for fun, science fiction. Taking classes at Kent State in electronics in the 1950's, he obtained his First-Class Communications license an owned a business repairing televisions and two-way radios. He had many hobbies as well. In 1961, he joined Lathrop Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Masons becoming a 32nd degree. Bill also loved flying, in the 60's he owned a four-seater Cessna, which he flew out of Martin Field. Bill loved to fly early in the morning sometimes to Maryland to see his brother, Wayne. He owned his plane until 1977, when he sold it and bought "the cabin" at Leesville Lake in Carrollton. Like everything Bill did in life, he and Julia poured 110% of themselves into the lake house. There was always a project taking place at "the cabin." He had a broad knowledge of many subjects and was very skilled in volunteering help from his five children in these endeavors. He adored and was proud of his family and was always seen with either a camera or video recorder at family functions. His five children and fourteen grandchildren learned the value and rewards of hard work and time well spent. As a husband, father, brother, and friend, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Bill taught many life lessons without ever saying a word. His stories and commentary during his many side reels will be sorely missed by all.
There will be no services per his request. However, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may sign the guest book at:
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.