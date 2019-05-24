|
|
William D. Drescher
William D. Drescher, age 70, of Canton, passed away peacefully the morning of April 17, 2019, at Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. He was born in Boston, MA, July 30, 1948 and was a proud Veteran in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert O. Drescher, Sr. and Violet (Ross) of Canton; his siblings, Robert Jr. (1993) and Shirley (2015).
Survivors include his daughter, Felicia Durbin (28); and his son, Chad Drescher (26) both of Akron; two grandsons, Julian Durbin and Greyson Bernadine; four brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill will always be remembered as the life of the party.
In his honor, A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday the 26th., at Price Park (Shelter #2) in North
Canton at 3:00 p.m. All who knew him are welcome to join and pay their respects. Burial Services to be announced.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019