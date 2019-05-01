|
William D. Janecek "Bill" 1951-2019
67 of East Canton, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill was born May 29, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Joseph Janecek and Norma Huffman. Bill served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War during the 1960's doing a little bit of everything. After Bill's time in the Navy he took his "jack of all trades" mentality from America's shores to America's industrial sector as a mastery mechanic for Chevy. He married Neva Reighard on June 6, 1972 in Monroe, Michigan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Neva; daughters, Dawn Baker (Earl) and Samantha Bollinger (Joey); grandchildren, Brandee Espino (Antonio), Errin Baker (Stacee) and Tyler Bollinger (Ally); his brother, Norman Janecek (Patricia) and beloved dog Missy. Bill fought a long 10 year battle that was both encouraging and inspiring to all that knew him. His sense of humor, love of trains, building beautiful model ships, and 4th of July firework shows will forever live in the memories of all that knew and loved him.
In honoring his wishes, Bill will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
