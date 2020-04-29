|
|
William "Bill" D. Mann
age 81 of Navarre, passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on Nov. 30, 1938, to the late Harry and Thelma (Myers) in Beach City. He married Rosa Burkhart on Sept. 28, 1963, and they shared 43 years together until her passing in 2006. Bill worked as a Truck Driver for almost 60 years. He was a member of the Massillon Moose Lodge #481, Sons of Herman - Shiller Lodge #2, Massillon Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #190 and the Navarre VFW # 5047. He enjoyed working hard and playing hard.
He is survived by his sons, Mark (Cheryl) Mann and Michael (Christy) Mann; his grandchildren, Timothy Long, Joshua Long, Matthew Fowler, Garrett Wilder, Vanessa Mann, Michael Mann and Ryan Mann; his great-grandchildren, Kameron Long, Kaitlyn Long, Tyler Long, Aubrey Long and Cameron Fowler and most importantly his faithful companion Shirley Wadian as well as a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur and his sister, Marilyn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has decided to have a private family service and burial, but will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please check the funeral home website periodically for service time and location. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to The Wildnerness Center – 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, OH 44689. For full obituary go to www. paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020