The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" Mann


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. "Bill" Mann Obituary
William "Bill" D. Mann

age 81 of Navarre, passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on Nov. 30, 1938, to the late Harry and Thelma (Myers) in Beach City. He married Rosa Burkhart on Sept. 28, 1963, and they shared 43 years together until her passing in 2006. Bill worked as a Truck Driver for almost 60 years. He was a member of the Massillon Moose Lodge #481, Sons of Herman - Shiller Lodge #2, Massillon Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #190 and the Navarre VFW # 5047. He enjoyed working hard and playing hard.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Cheryl) Mann and Michael (Christy) Mann; his grandchildren, Timothy Long, Joshua Long, Matthew Fowler, Garrett Wilder, Vanessa Mann, Michael Mann and Ryan Mann; his great-grandchildren, Kameron Long, Kaitlyn Long, Tyler Long, Aubrey Long and Cameron Fowler and most importantly his faithful companion Shirley Wadian as well as a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur and his sister, Marilyn.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has decided to have a private family service and burial, but will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Please check the funeral home website periodically for service time and location. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to The Wildnerness Center – 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, OH 44689. For full obituary go to www. paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now