William D. Riecks, 81
Riecks' story: His journey began on March 5, 1938 in Monroe, Michigan. He met Nancy Fischer on a blind date and married her on December 5, 1964. Bill served his country for 5 years as a Private First Class in the United States Army National Guard. He, then, used his
persuasive charm as a
successful purchasing agent and salesman for over 38 years.
He loved: Listening to Neil Diamond on the bridge of his boat while traveling the Great Lakes. Fileting his daily catch of perch dockside. Raising a glass and smoking a cigar with friends at the Round House on Put-in-Bay. Skiing down the mountains of Colorado. Sporting it behind the wheel of one of his many Corvettes. Scuba diving in the Caribbean.
Snuggling in the chair with the dogs he cherished while watching college football. And, dealing a game of Black
Jack to the family he loved.
He battled: Parkinson's Disease with integrity
and stubborn tenacity. In the caring hands of the
Compassionate Care Center, Bill Riecks peacefully
passed away on June 22, 2019.
He is survived by: His wife of 54 years, Nancy Riecks.
His brother Frederick Riecks (Patricia). His children Kim Esposito (Mark), Heather Bull (Darryl), and Todd Riecks (Heather). And his 7 grandchildren Jaime, Jesse, Aidan, Kaitlin, Lauren, Connor, and Kamryn.
Riecks' memory: Immediate family will celebrate his life at a later date. Tribute gifts can be made in his honor at:
tribute.michaeljfox.org
* Godspeed *
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019