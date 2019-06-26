Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM RIECKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM D. RIECKS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM D. RIECKS Obituary
William D. Riecks, 81

Riecks' story: His journey began on March 5, 1938 in Monroe, Michigan. He met Nancy Fischer on a blind date and married her on December 5, 1964. Bill served his country for 5 years as a Private First Class in the United States Army National Guard. He, then, used his

persuasive charm as a

successful purchasing agent and salesman for over 38 years.

He loved: Listening to Neil Diamond on the bridge of his boat while traveling the Great Lakes. Fileting his daily catch of perch dockside. Raising a glass and smoking a cigar with friends at the Round House on Put-in-Bay. Skiing down the mountains of Colorado. Sporting it behind the wheel of one of his many Corvettes. Scuba diving in the Caribbean.

Snuggling in the chair with the dogs he cherished while watching college football. And, dealing a game of Black

Jack to the family he loved.

He battled: Parkinson's Disease with integrity

and stubborn tenacity. In the caring hands of the

Compassionate Care Center, Bill Riecks peacefully

passed away on June 22, 2019.

He is survived by: His wife of 54 years, Nancy Riecks.

His brother Frederick Riecks (Patricia). His children Kim Esposito (Mark), Heather Bull (Darryl), and Todd Riecks (Heather). And his 7 grandchildren Jaime, Jesse, Aidan, Kaitlin, Lauren, Connor, and Kamryn.

Riecks' memory: Immediate family will celebrate his life at a later date. Tribute gifts can be made in his honor at:

tribute.michaeljfox.org

* Godspeed *

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.