William D. Schiller "Bill"
went home to be with the LORD on Monday, April 8, 2019. Bill came to the LORD late in his life, but he loved learning about Him and now rests safely in Heaven with his LORD. "O give thanks unto the LORD; for He is good:
His mercy endures forever."
Psalm 106:1
He was born in Canton on Sept. 11th, 1942 to the late Gustave and Alma Schiller. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert. Bill is survived by his sons, Michael (Trisha) Schiller of Navarre, John (Anne) Schiller of Massillon, Mark (Brenda) Schiller of Butler, Tenn; six granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019