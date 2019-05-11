Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery
WILLIAM DAVID HOOPER


WILLIAM DAVID HOOPER Obituary
William David Hooper

83, of Canton, passed away May 7, 2019. He was born in Canton, on October 23, 1935, son to the late Clyde and Rose (Longyear) Hooper. William worked for the Timken Company for many years; and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Portia; and stillborn son, Clyde.

Survivors include his sons, Charles Hooper and David (Shelley) Hooper; and granddaughter, Rebecca Hooper.

Funeral Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019
