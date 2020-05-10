William David Plummer "Together Again"passed away at age 95, on April 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 25, 1925 to the late Mattie Bell (Hill) and William B. Plummer, in Alliance, Ohio. He graduated from Alliance High School, class of 1943. He was a World War II veteran serving three years in the United States Navy. After 31 years he retired from the United States Postal Service, where he served as a Retail Clerk. He also retired from Canton City Schools, working as a Crossing Guard at the corner of Tuscarawas and Bedford. During all of his years of work he was loved, respected and held in high regard, by all. "Grandpa," as we affectionately called him, was a very proud man, who was able to sustain his independent living and lifestyle through all these years. Grandpa was an avid bowler and loved all kinds of sports. His most favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. He was an active and faithful member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where he attended weekly until the recent pandemic. Grandpa loved all of his family. He attended every holiday gathering, graduation, game, recital or concert for all of his family, when able.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years and the love of his life, Ruth E. (Calhoun) Plummer; his sister, Jennie Mae Clark; his nephew, Larry Plummer. He is survived by four children, Cheryl (Emmanuel) Bradley of Canton, Ohio, Calvin Edwards Jr. of Hollywood, Md., Cedric Edwards of Alliance, Ohio, Carmella (L.C.) Adams of Elkridge, Md; one sister, Marjorie Stargen of Alliance, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary Spicer of Louisville, Ky., and one brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Calhoun of Massillon, Ohio. His Friday night date-partner, granddaughter, Leslie Bradley of Canton, Ohio and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend, including his special friend and running-buddy, Mr. Dave Burt.Services were private with burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7373)