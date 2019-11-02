Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
William "Ed" Drake


1940 - 2019
William "Ed" Drake Obituary
William "Ed" Drake

79, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1940 the son of the late Frank and Sheba Drake. He was a man of faith and was always willing to help and care for others. Ed had a sense of humor, was quick to smile, and at times a little bit ornery. He enjoyed trapshooting and the outdoors but his greatest love was for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Glenna Drake; son Mike (Anna) Drake; daughter Amy (Glenn) Martin; grandchildren Mike Jr., Dianna, Elijah, and Michael; great-grandchildren Jackson, Lucas, and Wyatt; brother Robert (Carol) Drake; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd SW., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Gammill officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2019
