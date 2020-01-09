|
William E. Ash
Age 88, of Louisville, passed away January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born September 5, 1931 in Hannibal, Ohio, son to the late Elmer C. and Nancy (Foutz) Ash. Bill served in the United States Air Force, retired from the Timken Company and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to this parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret A. "Peggy" Ash; brother, Charles and sisters, Edith, Dorothy, Gay and Betty. Survivors include his three sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Judy Ash of Akron, Ohio, John and Colleen Ash of Hartville, Ohio, Rick and Robin Ash of Louisville. There are 13 grandchildren, Alyson (Jason) Easterling, Emily and Mike Brown, Rachel Ash, Nicki Cain-Ash, Casey Ash and Joanne Ash, Rick (Julie) Ash Jr., Christopher (Sheri) Lane, Sean (Morgan) Ash. Stephen (Alyssa) Lane, Nicholas Lane, Kayla Pongrat (Layfette Mayle), Evann Ash (Steven Cobo); great grandchildren, John Ramic, Brody Brown, Kamari Keeton, Caise Keeton, Ashton, Lane and Luke Brown, Paisley Easterling, Stella Lane, Lillyann Lane, Tatum Lane, Gwen Ash, Luna Lane, Kaylie Mayle, Layfette and Amelia Mayle, McKienze Pongrat, Riley (Lane) Rose.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020