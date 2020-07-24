1/1
WILLIAM E. "BILL" CRAWN
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
William "Bill" E. Crawn

69, of Massillon, passed away on July 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 10, 1950 in Canton to the late Vernon Crawn and Lois (Gregory) Crawn. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. He then enlisted and proudly served in the National Guard and was activated during the 1970 Kent State Shootings.

He married the love of his life, Susan Snyder on February 3, 1990 and they shared 30 loving years together. He also attended St. Mary's Catholic Church for 30 years; and worked at Timken Company, where he retired after 35 years of service. Bill enjoyed the simple things in life and was always known for doing things at his own pace. He did enjoy traveling to places that were on his bucket list and did so with his family and wife. They went all over the country from the west side including the deserts to the east coast beaches. Bill also liked to golf and was an avid sports fan. His most enjoyable times, however, were always spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter, attending all sporting events and activities they had. Bill was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Paris. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Crawn; son, Andrew (Heidi) Crawn; daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Sharrock; grandchildren: Emma and Owen Crawn and Cooper and Blair Sharrock; sister, Linda Crawn; and special niece, Stephanie (Eric) Coln; many other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26th., from 1-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
3 entries
July 24, 2020
Dear Sue. So very sad for you for the loss of Bill. He always had a smile on his face and kind words to pass along. One of my favorite guys that I will always think of fondly!! Stay strong in your family’s arms.
Kaye and Ted Reiter
Ted Reiter
Friend
July 24, 2020
I remember the family from Grandview Ave. Prayers and love to Billy's family
Michele Maggiore-Dimos
July 24, 2020
Rest in peace friend. Many thoughts and prayers to the family.
Glenn Lanzer Jr.
Friend
