William "Bill" E. Lyons
Age 93, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The House of Loreto. He was born on March 20, 1927 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Ivan and Annie Lyons. He served in The United States Navy during World War II, after which he married his wife, Esther in 1949, resided in Canton and later settled in Louisville, Ohio in 1967. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. He retired from Berger Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, who passed in 2007. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there were no calling hours and a private service was held on September 30th at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. His wish in recent years was to be with Esther again so he was laid to rest with her in the Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709, in his memory. We thank the staff at The House of Loreto for their wonderful care and compassion. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867