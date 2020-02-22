Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
William Offenberger
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH
William E. Offenberger Sr.

William E. Offenberger Sr. Obituary
William E.

Offenberger Sr.

Funeral service will be held at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department Canine Unit, 43 2nd Street SE, Carrollton OH 44615, the Carrollton Police Department Canine Unit, 80 2nd Street SW, Carrollton OH 44615, or to the . Friends may express their condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020
