William E.
Offenberger Sr.
Funeral service will be held at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department Canine Unit, 43 2nd Street SE, Carrollton OH 44615, the Carrollton Police Department Canine Unit, 80 2nd Street SW, Carrollton OH 44615, or to the . Friends may express their condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020