William E. "Bill" Scott
age 83, of Dalton, passed away after a period of declining health on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his home. Born on Aug. 31, 1937 in Fredericksburg, Ohio to the late Wayne and Mildred (Cline) Scott, Bill was a resident of Dalton since 1966. A 1955 graduate of Orrville High School, he was employed by The Quality Castings Co. in Orrville for 45 years, retiring in 2000. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was a 1st Class Gunner, Expert Sharpshooter, and received the Good Conduct Medal. Bill married Sheila (Jerri) Sloan on October 8, 1960. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila; two children, Sherri (Adam Sr.) Morris of Dalton, and Linda (Matthew) Birkbeck of Orrville; grandchildren, Adam (Melinda) Morris Jr. and their children, Rylan, Colton, Trenton and Sabrina of Navarre, Mason Birkbeck of Wooster, Elizabeth Birkbeck of Orrville; brothers, Roger "Dean" (Diana) Scott, Daniel Scott (Carol Carpenter) all of Orrville; sister, Diana Beighley of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; brother, Wayne Scott; sisters, Nancy Nussbaum and Georgia Holden.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
