1/
William E. "Bill" Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Scott

age 83, of Dalton, passed away after a period of declining health on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his home. Born on Aug. 31, 1937 in Fredericksburg, Ohio to the late Wayne and Mildred (Cline) Scott, Bill was a resident of Dalton since 1966. A 1955 graduate of Orrville High School, he was employed by The Quality Castings Co. in Orrville for 45 years, retiring in 2000. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was a 1st Class Gunner, Expert Sharpshooter, and received the Good Conduct Medal. Bill married Sheila (Jerri) Sloan on October 8, 1960. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Sheila; two children, Sherri (Adam Sr.) Morris of Dalton, and Linda (Matthew) Birkbeck of Orrville; grandchildren, Adam (Melinda) Morris Jr. and their children, Rylan, Colton, Trenton and Sabrina of Navarre, Mason Birkbeck of Wooster, Elizabeth Birkbeck of Orrville; brothers, Roger "Dean" (Diana) Scott, Daniel Scott (Carol Carpenter) all of Orrville; sister, Diana Beighley of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; brother, Wayne Scott; sisters, Nancy Nussbaum and Georgia Holden.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved