William E.
Ungashick
Friends may call Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Benson Okpara as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church Building Fund or the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020