William E. Ungashick
age 94, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was a life resident of Canton, 1943 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, retired in 1987 from the Canton Repository where he worked in the Composing Room for 40 years and was the treasurer for the Brush Moore Employees Credit Union for 30 years with the Repository. Bill was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Saint Michael Men's Club, Saint Michael the Archangel Council No. 15458 K. of C., Catholic Order of Foresters and American Legion Post 44. He was a World War II Army Veteran.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor G. (Nypaver) Ungashick; daughter, Sr. Colleen M. Ungashick, H.M. of Girard; sons, William D. (Barbara) Ungashick of Canal Fulton and Dane E. Ungashick of Canton; grandchildren: Rachael, Zachary, Leah, Jack, Ryan and David (Clarissa) Ungashick, great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Carson Ungashick; and a sister-in-law, Ann Franzen of North Canton. Preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Richard Ungashick; and sister, Rose Klinger. The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice and the Canton VA Clinic for their compassionate care.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Benson Okpara as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church Building Fund or the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020