Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Foltz Community Center
224 Wood St NE
East Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Foltz Community Center
224 Wood St NE
East Canton, OH
View Map
WILLIAM E. WILTON Obituary
William E. Wilton

age 88 of North Canton, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019.

A service Celebrating his Life will be held at the Foltz Community Center, 224 Wood St NE in East Canton, 44703 on Sunday October 13th at 12:00 p.m., with military honors to be held at 1:00 pm. Refreshments will be served from 1- 4 p.m. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
