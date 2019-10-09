|
|
William E. Wilton
age 88 of North Canton, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019.
A service Celebrating his Life will be held at the Foltz Community Center, 224 Wood St NE in East Canton, 44703 on Sunday October 13th at 12:00 p.m., with military honors to be held at 1:00 pm. Refreshments will be served from 1- 4 p.m. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremation
society.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019