William E.
Woodward
79, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. He was a Christian, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He served his country during the Vietnam War.
William is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Hornak; and nephew, Michael W. Sowick. He is survived by his nephews, Mark (Colleen) Sowick of Canton, and Alex Hornak and his fiance' Morgan of Trafford, Pennsylvania; niece, Michelle (Alan) Pickett of Jacksonville, Florida; as well as eight great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caring staff of Astoria Nursing Home and the friends he met there; his physician, Dr. Chet Bartram; and Mark's good friend, Glenn Moser for leading him to the Lord.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place. Final resting place will be Ohio Western
Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to:
Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020