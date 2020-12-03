William (Bill) Earl Locker II
Age 63, of Hanover Healthcare of Massillon, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center where he was born Jan. 5, 1957. He graduated from Sandy Valley in 1975 and achieved a Degree in Early Childhood Development at Malone. Bill had a wonderful outlook on life and if you met him you liked him. He would talk to anyone and next time he saw you he would call you by name. Bill loved to fish, he walked for miles when he was young and liked all kinds of music. He had so many friends it's impossible to mention all but here are some very special ones: Susan, Karina, Frank, Lyle and wife, and Tom from the Downtowner where he made his home for years, and his cousin Mike. Aunt Martha called him Billy Bumps and his Dad called him Skeeter. You could not help but like this man, he was grateful for everything he received.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn Jean Locker and William Earl Locker. Survived by his sisters, Jody (Jerry) Martin, Holly (Randy) Clark and his brother, Dave (Tina) Locker; nephew, Brandon (Krista) Clark; nieces, Kacy Boggs, Kory Boggs (Nik Kennedy), and Marilyn (Will) Oberster. We would like to thank Hanover Healthcare staff and employees especially the therapy department Paula, Sandy and the rest who's lives he touched. They became family.
A private graveside will be held Fri. in Magnolia Cemetery. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hanover Healthcare, 435 Avis Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
