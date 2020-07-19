1/1
William Earnest Woolley
William Earnest Woolley

July 4, 1927 – July 2, 2020

passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 and was interred on July 13, 2020 at the Beech Mennonite Church Cemetery. The son of Ray Ernest Woolley and Elizabeth McCartney Woolley, was born in Canton, Ohio on July 4th, 1927. Following graduation from Lincoln High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. Bill married Betty Wagner in 1949 and they enjoyed 67 years together. Though he worked for Republic Steel for 34 years, he continued to stay active after he retired. He tried driving a school bus and spent a number of years working for a local florist. He enjoyed traveling with Betty in their trailer, a good game of golf, and anything that would make him laugh.

He is survived by his son, Mark Woolley, grandchildren, Jennifer and James Woolley and great-granddaughter, Vera Woolley.

Donations in memory of Bill may be directed to either the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ or Trinity United Church of Christ, Canton, OH https://www.trinityucc.com/. To share a memory or send condolences visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
