WILLIAM EDWARD WORNICA
1939 - 2020
William Edward Wornica

80, of Beach City, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness. A son of the late William G. and Josephine M. (Vanke) Wornica, William was born December 8, 1939 at Akron, Ohio. William was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a long time employee for the City of Akron Water Department. In his younger years he enjoyed golfing and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Smith) Katz, whom he married on May 10, 2010; his children: Steven Wornica, Cheryl Keele and Paul Wornica; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. William was preceded in death by his parents; and former wife, Nina Wornica.

In keeping with William's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Rose Hill Cemetery at Massillon. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of William by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
August 9, 2020
Thank you grandpa for being a great fisherman and enjoying fried chicken at Cracker Barrel, love Aaron and Abby.
Aaron Wornica
Grandchild
