William Edward Wornica
In keeping with William's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Rose Hill Cemetery at Massillon. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of William by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.