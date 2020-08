Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill"



Evrard



passed away on August 10, 2020 peacefully at St. Joseph Care Center at the age of 82. He was loved and will be missed.



Private services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Drive, Louisville, Ohio 44641.



Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory 330-875-2811



Serving Ohio Families Since 1867



